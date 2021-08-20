Govt starts special vaccination drive for students going abroad: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Friday said that government has started a special vaccination drive for students going abroad where all due documents should be made available during their visits to vaccination centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Friday said that government has started a special vaccination drive for students going abroad where all due documents should be made available during their visits to vaccination centres.

Certificate for vaccination would be issued from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) website or Nadra office as per standard procedure, she said while talking to a private news channel.

"Students who are intending to travel abroad asked to get Pfizer and Moderna vaccine", she added.

Replying to a question about booster shots of vaccine, she said World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet approved the booster shots of vaccine and there was dire need to give full coverage to most vulnerable people in the country.

Nausheen said government was only focused to vaccinate its majority of population and get its given vaccination targets on time, adding, mass vaccination and strict implementation of SOPs are the only way to fight COVID-19.