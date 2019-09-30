UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Measures For GB's Uplift: PS Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Govt takes measures for GB's uplift: PS Health

Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil said Monday that government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan

Talking to media, the Parliamentary Secretary Health said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

Talking to media, the Parliamentary Secretary Health said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

He said that there is no deficiency of medicines in any hospital of Gilgit Baltistan and DHOs of all those hospitals had been directed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.

He said strict action would be taken against employees who were found negligent in their duties.

