Govt. takes necessary measures to combat COVID-19: Cheema

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :MNA of PTI, Amir Sultan Cheema said that government has taken all the necessary measures to combat with COVID-19.

He said media's role in providing information to the public is ideal for the preventing to Coronavirus.

Talking to an oath taking ceremony of the Sargodha Press club's elected body, he assured media workers for his full support and also expressed commitment for establishment of journalist colony in Sargodha.

He congratulated the elected body and urged them for to play their role for highlighting the public grievances and betterment of the society.

The President Press club Abdul Hannan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Akram Amir, General Secretary Rana Sajid Iqbal, Joint Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Finance Secretary Rana Muhammad Ashraf and other members took oath.

The elected body expressed commitment for resolve of media workers problems and demanded a journalist housing society for the journalists.