Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue proliferation: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the government was taking adequate measures to control dengue proliferation in various parts of the country.

The Federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments, had launched many a drives to sensitize the people about preventive measures from dengue virus.

To a query, he admitted reports of burgeoning dengue patients in the Potohar Region.

He assured that all out efforts were being made to eradicate the spread of dengue in all affected areas including the Potohar Region.

Responding to another question, he said out of 16, some 14 basic health units (BHUs) had been made functional in the urban and rural areas of the federal capital.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a referral system was being introduced in all the hospitals so that proper treatment could be made possible for the patients visiting the health units.

Highlighting the role of lady health workers in prevention of dengue virus, he said they were disseminating latest information amongst the masses to get rid of this menace.