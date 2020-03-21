UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Prevent Spread Of Corona Virus: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said that on the direction of Punjab Government the district administration in collaboration with health department was taking every possible step to prevent from Corona virus in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said on Saturday that Corona virus was a viral disease and people should act upon the precautionary measurement and take it serious adding that in case of carelessness it cloud be proved dangerous.

Omar Sher Chattah said that besides government institutions it was our individual and collective responsibility and duty to persuade the general people for acting upon the precautionary measurement avoiding the fatal disease.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the traders, shopkeepers, hole sellers and other business community for avoiding hoarding and black-marketing and price inflation of necessities of life.

He also directed the business community attached with medicine for selling the masks, pesticides and sanitizers on government prescribed rates.

