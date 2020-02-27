UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Effective Steps To Control Spreading Of Coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Govt taking effective steps to control spreading of coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that federal and provincial governments were taking effective steps to control spreading of coronavirus and in this regard all available resources were being utilized

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that federal and provincial governments were taking effective steps to control spreading of coronavirus and in this regard all available resources were being utilized.

He said this while visiting Pak-Iran border area of Balochistan's Taftan to review facilities of safety arrangements of the coronavirus. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Health Secretary Dr. Allah Bakhsh and Provincial Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said 97 percent of coronavirus- infected patients were cured, saying strict screening was being continued at all airports and National Highway routes.

"Helpline,1166 has been set up to prevent coronavirus and public should make precautionary measures of their responsibilities in order to save them from the virus", he said adding each and every steps would be taken to fully prevent the virus across country including Balochistan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza urged the people to act upon precautionary measures which were issued by the Ministry of Health and added that special separate ward was also established in respective hospital to cope the coronavirus on emergency basis.

He said Pakistan Center at Taftan border would be turned into Isolation ward and nearest building at Pak-Afghan border would also be utilized for quarantine proposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

14 seconds ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

17 minutes ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

32 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company catches 254 pow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.