Govt taking effective steps to control spreading of coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that federal and provincial governments were taking effective steps to control spreading of coronavirus and in this regard all available resources were being utilized.

He said this while visiting Pak-Iran border area of Balochistan's Taftan to review facilities of safety arrangements of the coronavirus. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Health Secretary Dr. Allah Bakhsh and Provincial Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said 97 percent of coronavirus- infected patients were cured, saying strict screening was being continued at all airports and National Highway routes.

"Helpline,1166 has been set up to prevent coronavirus and public should make precautionary measures of their responsibilities in order to save them from the virus", he said adding each and every steps would be taken to fully prevent the virus across country including Balochistan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza urged the people to act upon precautionary measures which were issued by the Ministry of Health and added that special separate ward was also established in respective hospital to cope the coronavirus on emergency basis.

He said Pakistan Center at Taftan border would be turned into Isolation ward and nearest building at Pak-Afghan border would also be utilized for quarantine proposes.