Govt taking practical measures for development of health sector

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar here on Monday said that incumbent government was taking practical measures for the promotion and development of health sector.

Talking to media persons, he said that enrollment against vacant posts in health sector would be fill through proper channel and all posts to be advertise through newspapers.

All basic facilities were being provided for the better treatment of local people.

The Minister said that other remaining solid problems would be redress as soon as possible because masses facing many issue due to the failure policies of former regimes.

The Minister issued the directives to Deputy Commissioner of Harnai Azeem Khan to ensure the best facilities at all health centers for people.