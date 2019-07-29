UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Measures For Development Of Health Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Govt taking practical measures for development of health sector

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar here on Monday said that incumbent government was taking practical measures for the promotion and development of health sector

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar here on Monday said that incumbent government was taking practical measures for the promotion and development of health sector.

Talking to media persons, he said that enrollment against vacant posts in health sector would be fill through proper channel and all posts to be advertise through newspapers.

All basic facilities were being provided for the better treatment of local people.

The Minister said that other remaining solid problems would be redress as soon as possible because masses facing many issue due to the failure policies of former regimes.

The Minister issued the directives to Deputy Commissioner of Harnai Azeem Khan to ensure the best facilities at all health centers for people.

Related Topics

Harnai Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T ..

54 seconds ago

China landslide kills overabundance and leave at l ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO team recovers Rs5 million dues in Mardan cir ..

4 minutes ago

Rights activists admire allocation of education bu ..

4 minutes ago

E-billing system in NHA to help improve transparen ..

4 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's physical remand extended till Au ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.