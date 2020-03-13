Govt taking preventive measures to control Coronavirus: Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad Khan said government is taking all preventive measures to control the coronavirus in the country

Talking to APP, he said the virus has spread in various countries, adding that it is our slogan "not fear from corona but fight against it".

He said the Ministry of Health is fully ware about this disease and isolation wards have been set up in different hospitals of the capital.

He said the government has installed effective screening system on all the airports of the country to detect the suspects of Coronavirus.

He said those returned from China and Iran should keep a vigil over themselves for 15 days and should contact immediately with doctors in case of any symptom of Coronavirus.