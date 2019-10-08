UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps On War-footing To Combat Dengue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

Govt taking steps on war-footing to combat dengue

Secretary Transport Department Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani Tuesday said the government was taking steps on war-footing for combating dengue in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Transport Department Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani Tuesday said the government was taking steps on war-footing for combating dengue in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue measures at the DC office in Seikhupura, according to a handout issued here. He directed the departments concerned to create awareness among masses regarding dengue epidemic.

No leniency would be tolerated by the government over the issue, he added.

Asad-ur-Rahman was briefed about the measures taken for the eradication of dengue in the district. Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari informed the meeting that all the dengue patients in DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura were being provided with the best medical facilities.

The secretary also visited the hospital and inquired after dengue patients and asked them about the medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Related Topics

Dengue Sheikhupura All Government Best

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

9 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

17 minutes ago

Investment in education key to economic developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Proposes Joint Development of Farzad-B Gas Fi ..

2 minutes ago

Zain and Ahsan hit centuries, Sajid and Suleman ta ..

24 minutes ago

National Assembly panel briefed on working of NH&M ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.