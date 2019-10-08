Govt taking steps on war-footing to combat dengue

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Transport Department Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani Tuesday said the government was taking steps on war-footing for combating dengue in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue measures at the DC office in Seikhupura, according to a handout issued here. He directed the departments concerned to create awareness among masses regarding dengue epidemic.

No leniency would be tolerated by the government over the issue, he added.

Asad-ur-Rahman was briefed about the measures taken for the eradication of dengue in the district. Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari informed the meeting that all the dengue patients in DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura were being provided with the best medical facilities.

The secretary also visited the hospital and inquired after dengue patients and asked them about the medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital.