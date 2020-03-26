UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps On War Footing To Contain Coronavirus Spreading

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Govt taking steps on war footing to contain coronavirus spreading

The government was taking practical steps on war footing to contain the spread of coronaviru

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The government was taking practical steps on war footing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the spokesperson of the health ministry, the masses should adopt preventive measures by avoiding hand shacks and maintain social distancing to contol the pandemic outbreak.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was carrying out sprays in all the government buildings in order to curb and cope the coronavirus.

Related Topics

All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New TRA list of online shopping in UAE includes 44 ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan again urges India to end communication bl ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Austria Surpass 6,000, Death ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-hit Austria economy to shrink in 2020

5 minutes ago

TMA marks rings outside shops to tell people their ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Has No Knowledge of Missing US Agent Levins ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.