Govt Taking Steps On War Footing To Contain Coronavirus Spreading
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The government was taking practical steps on war footing to contain the spread of coronavirus.
According to the spokesperson of the health ministry, the masses should adopt preventive measures by avoiding hand shacks and maintain social distancing to contol the pandemic outbreak.
He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was carrying out sprays in all the government buildings in order to curb and cope the coronavirus.