Govt taking steps to contain coronavirus spread: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to contain the coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to contain the coronavirus spread.

It was highly important to create awareness and sensitization among general public regarding Coronavirus pandemic, she said talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said there was an effective coordination between the Federal and provincial governments, adding the federal government was taking decisions and provincial governments were implementing those decisions in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

She said it was commendable that China was assisting Pakistan in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. "I salute to our doctors and paramedic staff who are fighting with this deadly virus from the frontline by putting their lives into risk."

