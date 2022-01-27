'Govt taking steps to control corona pandemic'

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 05:27 PM

District Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Chaudhry Munir Hussain Chahal on Thursday said economic and social activities could not be improved without getting rid of corona pandemic

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :District Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Chaudhry Munir Hussain Chahal on Thursday said economic and social activities could not be improved without getting rid of corona pandemic.

According to a handout issued here, he said eradicating corona pandemic and protecting people from the coronavirus was the top priority of government.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to control the new wave ofcoronavirus.

He appealed the public to complete their vaccination and follow SOPs.

