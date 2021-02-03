Govt to cover 70 percent eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients by year end: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government has fixed the target of covering 70 percent eligible COVID-19 recipients by the end of this year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government has fixed the target of covering 70 percent eligible COVID-19 recipients by the end of this year.

In a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on occasion of official launch of COVID-19 vaccination activities across the country, Dr Faisal said that the government has capacity to vaccinate 40,000 eligible recipients against COVID-19 in a day which will be further expended.

He said that so far the government has received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as gift from the government of China. He added the Federal government and all provincial government have formally launched vaccination activities in their respective areas from today while vaccinating frontline health workers.

Dr Faisal said that Chinese Sinopharm is a good vaccine with 79-86 percent efficacy rate during trial in China and Hungry while its effectiveness ratio was 86% in UAE. He added this vaccine will be helpful in controlling COVID-19 in the country.

He said that out of country's 220 million population, around 100 million citizens are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, adding, one third of them will be covered during current year.

He said that besides Sinopharm, under GAVI-COVAX programme for countries, Pakistan is likely to receive 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by June 31st.

He added the use of this vaccine will be started by the end of the current month.

Dr Faisal said that seven million doses would be available in first quarter while 10 million doses will be released in second quarter. He added Pakistan is also in touch with other countries to get 73 million doses which are likely to receive in last quarter.

He said that the government has completed training of vaccinators and other related staff while software has been developed for having daily figures of vaccination activities.

He said that the vaccine is safe and there are no side-effects however minor fever or body pain is expected after vaccination.

Head of National Immunization Management System (NIMS), Usman Zia informed that the system has been working for the last two week for registration of frontline healthcare workers.

He added there is a procedure for vaccination of frontline healthcare workers like knowing eligibility from 1166, registration status from SMS and informing about vaccination centre and sate of vaccination. He added the eligible recipient should have pin code and CNIC for last stage of vaccination at allocated vaccination centre.

He said that the team will inform the recipient about date and place of second dose while there will be 30 minute monitoring of any side-effect.