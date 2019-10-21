Govt to ensure availability of necessary medicines: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that the government will ensure availability of necessary medicines in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that the government will ensure availability of necessary medicines in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of first training course of current good manufacturing practices for staff of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Dr Mirza said that the government has taken several steps for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country.

He said that the Federal Government has notified Bar Coding System (Serialization) for prompt tracing and tracking of spurious and counterfeit drugs at every level.

He said that legislation procedure of registration of drugs has been upgraded in accordance with international guidelines that will enable us to obtain more information on active pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing and analysis methods and product characteristics etc that will enhance the product quality.

He said that DRAP has increased coordination with Provincial Health departments. He added a National Task Force has been constituted for eradication of spurious and un-registered drugs.

He said that several cases have been registered by the Federal and Provincial inspectors against the manufacturers and sellers found in violations of DRAP Act, 2012.