Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Govt to ensure COVID-19 vaccine availability at vaccination centres: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government was making sincere efforts to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers.

In a media briefing, Dr Faisal said that so far 20 million citizens have been vaccinated as the government has secured sufficient doses in the month of June to ramp up the vaccination drive in the country of 220 million population.

He said that there has been hearsay that vaccine doses were short in the country and added that it was a global phenomenon and shortage of vaccine was the world over issue. He said that the vaccine situation would improve after June 20 when more vaccines would reach Pakistan.

He said that the government was in contact with local and provincial administrations to make up the shortfall. "We are locally making load balancing and redistribution to manage the situation across the country.

" Dr Faisal said, "We have two million doses available and vaccination will continue to protect citizens from carrying coronavirus".

He made it clear that there was no harm if the second dose of vaccine was delayed with the duration of six to eight weeks instead of a routine three to four-week duration.

He advised citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in offices and markets to prevent the disease. "COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first and second waves."He said that the government was seeking full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. "We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places."

