Govt To Ensure Free Health Facilities For PWDs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Govt to ensure free health facilities for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Civil society demand free health cover to disabled persons representatives of civil society on Thursday of the authorities concerned to announce a health insurance plan for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure appropriate medical cover for them after survey.

According to them, these special persons need special care and look after by the authorities concerned, which is only possible by giving every possible medical assistance to them.

Rashida Jabeen, a representative of civil society said that the government has already announced an ideal health insurance scheme for deserving people and asked to plan such scheme for disabled persons.

Another social activist, Laila Waheed said that there should be a survey on the required health facilities for disabled persons living throughout the country and then start working on sharing their burden by the departments concerned.

She said that there should be an effective legislation on the issue to address the sufferings of the disabled persons. She added there is also shortage of trained medical staff at hospitals to ensure their treatment as per international standard.

She said that under this scheme full health coverage should be given to them so that they can live a normal life. She added hospitals should be asked to give priority to them in medical treatment.

Zulqairnain Asghar hat the government should announce medical insurance for persons with disabilities while considering it their basic right to have free health care services.

She said that access to health care is challenging for them as persons with disabilities need quality health care that will only possible when there are separate public health programs for them.

He said that provinces are also implementing various plans in order to give them health facilities. He added several private sector organizations are also working in this area and asked them to further boost their activities.

She said that people with disabilities are suffering from major health issues but they are striving hard to get their basic right of free medical health.

When contacted an official from the concerned ministry said that several plans have been made to ensure health cover to disabled persons and the government is effectively working on these plans.

