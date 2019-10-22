Govt to ensure quality maternal health services: Kanwal Shauzab

The government has planned to allocate additional funds for provision of quality maternal health services and modern healthcare to mothers to save precious lives in the country

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reform, Kanwal Shauzab said this on Tuesday while addressing a national dialogue on 'ending preventable maternal mortality', organized by National Institute of Population Studies in collaboration with White Ribbon Alliance and World Health Organization (WHO).

She said that the role of media was important in educating mothers to prevent from medical complications during pregnancy leading to high rate of maternal mortality in the country.

She said that expanding both modern contraceptive services and maternal and newborn care would maximize benefits to women.

She said that the government was striving to ensure quality services for married women and for maternal and newborn health care for all women of reproductive age.

She assured the government's commitment to population welfare and stressed the need of sustainable population growth as any economic growth in the country would be diffused because of the high level of population growth.

She expressed the hope that this discussion would provide strong research-based evidence of how much additional money Pakistan needed for mother and child healthcare and contraceptive care that would guide the government to increase funding in these areas.

She added this dialogue would be helpful in policy making, allocation of funds and initiation of further constructive dialogue to overcome issues posed by unprecedented population growth, she added.

She said that it was high time that the governments, the private sector and international development partners should play their role in meeting the need for maternal and newborn care.