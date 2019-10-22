UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Quality Maternal Health Services: Kanwal Shauzab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Govt to ensure quality maternal health services: Kanwal Shauzab

The government has planned to allocate additional funds for provision of quality maternal health services and modern healthcare to mothers to save precious lives in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The government has planned to allocate additional funds for provision of quality maternal health services and modern healthcare to mothers to save precious lives in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reform, Kanwal Shauzab said this on Tuesday while addressing a national dialogue on 'ending preventable maternal mortality', organized by National Institute of Population Studies in collaboration with White Ribbon Alliance and World Health Organization (WHO).

She said that the role of media was important in educating mothers to prevent from medical complications during pregnancy leading to high rate of maternal mortality in the country.

She said that expanding both modern contraceptive services and maternal and newborn care would maximize benefits to women.

She said that the government was striving to ensure quality services for married women and for maternal and newborn health care for all women of reproductive age.

She assured the government's commitment to population welfare and stressed the need of sustainable population growth as any economic growth in the country would be diffused because of the high level of population growth.

She expressed the hope that this discussion would provide strong research-based evidence of how much additional money Pakistan needed for mother and child healthcare and contraceptive care that would guide the government to increase funding in these areas.

She added this dialogue would be helpful in policy making, allocation of funds and initiation of further constructive dialogue to overcome issues posed by unprecedented population growth, she added.

She said that it was high time that the governments, the private sector and international development partners should play their role in meeting the need for maternal and newborn care.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Population Welfare Married Guide Alliance Money Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Lt.Gen Azhar Abbas became new colonel commandant o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey to identify areas for enhancing c ..

2 minutes ago

Huge quantity of narcotics seized from fishing boa ..

2 minutes ago

Girls proving skills in every field: Shahid Afridi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

12 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.