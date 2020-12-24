UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Universal Health Coverage For Healthier Future: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that the concrete steps are being taken to ensure universal health coverage for having safer and healthier future of every citizen in the country.

Addressing an event on Universal Health Coverage at WHO country office, organization by World Health Organization, Dr Faisal said that the government will make more investment in health system to ensure their protection from diseases and in this regard all available resources will be utilized.

He said that the government has already provided free medical services to its citizens while it was working on its reform agenda to make a drastic change in the health sector.

He said that in coordination with the provinces, the ministry of National Health Services has completed work on Benefit Package of Pakistan to support the health reforms agenda in the country. He added initially the benefit package will be started in two districts of each province and an area of every region.

International Universal Health Coverage Day on 12 December is the annual rallying point for Health for All by All. It marks the anniversary of the United Nations' historic and unanimous resolution for universal health coverage in 2012.

That commitment has also been demonstrated by WHO's main regional governing body, the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which endorsed a resolution in 2018 urging Member States to develop national visions and roadmaps to progress towards UHC.

Universal health coverage is at the core of WHO's vision for the Region, Vision 2023, with its call for Health for All by All.

According to the Universal Health Coverage Service Coverage Index (SCI), essential health services are less accessible in the Eastern Mediterranean Region than in many other parts of the world. Between 2000 and 2017, the SCI increased globally from 45 to 66 out of 100, but in the Eastern Mediterranean Region it remained at less than 60.

As in the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected lives and livelihoods in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. It has interrupted essential services for immunization, infectious and chronic diseases, maternal health and more, putting millions at risk.

The WHO asked the countries to invest more and invest better in strong health systems to 'Protect Everyone' during and after the pandemic. Strong Primary health care can provide people with the quality care they need, right in their communities, it added.

Next year will be the International Year of Health and Care Workers. These frontline caregivers have been leading the charge for Health for all by all since long before the current pandemic. Making sure they have the education, training, resources and support they need is the best thank you the world can offer, WHO added.

