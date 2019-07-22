UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Ensure Universal Healthcare Coverage For All: Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:08 PM

Govt. to ensure universal healthcare coverage for all: Zafar Mirza

Minister of State for Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government would ensure universal healthcare coverage (UHC) for every individual including prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government would ensure universal healthcare coverage (UHC) for every individual including prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care.

Delivering the keynote address on 'Health Vision of Government of Pakistan'organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Zafar said Primary healthcare was the backbone and foundation for improved healthcare system in a country which was being ignored since long in Pakistan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said owing to lopsided and inconsistent policies, Pakistan had become a hospital oriented country where primary healthcare was ignored and never considered as basic human right. 70 to 80 per cent budget of health go to big hospital, whereas Basic Health Units (BHUs) were not provided with much needed basic facilities.

In the context of 18th amendment, he said the major macro level programmes of health sectors, such as Hepatitis, Malaria and HIV control programmes were either weaken or closed largely due to lack of proper coordination among provinces and center.

Due to our irresponsible behavior towards these disease control programmes of national importance, which could be easily controlled, the prevalence of Hepatitis disease reached to dangerous 79 per cent in the country, he lamented.

He said devolution of power did not mean that the Federal government was absolved from its national responsibilities.

The federal government could have a regulatory framework at the national level within the umbrella of 18th constitutional amendment.

He stressed the need for a well thought-out, integrative and effective national regulatory framework for health services.

He said population increase was our top national issue, which requires immediate interventions. The contraceptive prevalence rate in Pakistan is 24 per cent, where around 4 million unwanted pregnancies can be controlled through provision of contraceptive measures.

He said with the current rate of population growth, by 2030, Pakistan would become 5th biggest population country of the world.

One of positive development under institutional reforms agenda of the current government was the merger of population department with health ministry, he added.

On health financing, Dr Zafar said Pakistan's per capita spending on health was lowest and even below the minimum threshold standard to achieve the basic level of the universal health coverage. We need to change the discourse towards the health sector. At macro-economic framework level the directions need to be changed, where we need to invest into human capital which will lead to economic growth. For that we must ensure high quality health services, without which universal healthcare coverage (UHC) cannot be achieved. Health services shouldn't be denied due to financing issues, which is critical integrated component of the healthcare system for UHC.

On question of tobacco control measures, he responded that the government abolished the third tier taxation structure and increased the duties, not only on tobacco products but on all hazardous products.

He said we were moving towards plan packaging and would make the tobacco Industry accountable. Measure would be taken to ensure that the health cost on diseases due to the tobacco products, should be paid by the same industry, he stressed.

Executive Director, SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said during the 2018 election campaign, prime minister Imran Khan expressed his attention for health justice, where a such system of health justice should be in place where income level could not be a hurdle in access to health facilities.

He said this resolve of the prime minister was expressed in the letter of intent of his government to the IMF, where social protection was the third major pillar of the programme, where previous IMF packages were focused only on fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister World Budget Same Lead 2018 All From Government Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ineos has answer to Alaphilippe conundrum, says bo ..

36 seconds ago

UN voices 'deep sadness' at death of UN nuclear wa ..

37 seconds ago

US President Trump receives Prime Minister Imran a ..

40 seconds ago

Member of Far-Right Svoboda Party Elected to Ukrai ..

41 seconds ago

Joints efforts needed for complete eradication of ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan desires broad-based relationship with US: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.