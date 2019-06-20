Govt to initiate NAP in health sector to improve health facilities: Dr. Zafar Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister , Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday said that a National Action Plan in health sector was being planned with the coordination and consultation of the provinces to improve the health facilities.

Addressing a joint press conference here with the Health Minister Punjab Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Dr Najeeb Naqi, he said that National Action Plan would be launched by next month to overcome the health issues.

Earlier before the press conference, Dr Zafar, Yasmeen Rashid and Dr Najeeb Naqi have met the prime minister and discussed the possibilities to bring maximum reforms in public sector hospitals.

He said that the name of Pakistan Health and Population Strategic Ministerial Forum has been changed into the Inter Ministerial Health and Population Council. The council meeting would be arranged after every three months to review the performance and facilities in the health sector, he added.

The council, he said, would take all provinces in consultation and its meetings would be held continuously in the provinces. The next meeting of the council would be held on September 19 in Quetta, he added.

The 18th amendment in the constitution had harmed many public health programmes including TB, HIV, Hepatitis B, C, Polio and Lady Health Workers Programme.

The provinces would be given ownership to create sense of responsibility among them, he added.

He said the Federal government would announce special health package soon for the people of Balochistan.

He stated that a major reforms process was underway in the hospitals.

The provinces, he said, had demanded financial support from the federal government for the uplift of health sector and the prime minister has assured to fulfill their demands.

Sharing the details of Finance Bill in the Parliament, he said that the changes could be brought in budget, and the more allocations could also be done in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Dr Zafar said that he had constituted a committee to oversee the matters of Poly Clinic and PIMS Hospitals, adding after few months the media will be invited to observe the major development in these hospitals.

The Special Assistant urged that health related issues are national level issues which should not be politicized. He urged that these challenges will have to resolve through consultation.

We had reduced the prices of medicines; he said adding the details of these medicines and their prices would be published in newspapers by this week. A phone number would also be given where the people would be able to complain about the pharmaceutical companies which were selling medicines at high prices, he informed.

A proper National Medicines Policy being introduced under which only the legal pharmaceutical companies would be able to sell their medicines while illegal companies would be banned, he added.

Dr Zafar said that he is visiting all provinces in next days to discuss the polio cases with provinces and the measures to be taken to control the same.

With the efforts of the government, the polio cases would be controlled by next three years, he assured.

On the demand and need of the people of area, Dr Zafar and Yasmeen Rashid said that they had requested the prime minister to establish a hospital in Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister, they said had approved the demand for establishing a hospital consisting of 250 beds in Khaplu.

Khaplu was a tourist point, due to which a hospital should be established there, they said adding that PC-I of the project being prepared. Soon the hospital would be completed, they added.

To a question, Dr Yasmeen said that the polio viruses would have to be controlled.

She stressed the need of awareness among people that polio vaccine drops are not injurious to health as considered by the some segments of the society.

She said the number of nursing staff would be increased as it is a human resource. Nursing schools were being upgraded into nursing colleges, she said, adding, special nursing degree programs would also be initiated.