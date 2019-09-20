UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Free Diagnostic Tests For Dengue Patients: Secy

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:43 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman on Friday announced to provide all diagnostic test free of cost for dengue patients in all District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman on Friday announced to provide all diagnostic test free of cost for dengue patients in all District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals across Punjab.

In this connection, P&S Healthcare Department has issued notification to all DHQ and THQ hospitals.

He directed all concerned officials and officers for displaying the decision of free of cost diagnostic tests at prominent places in the hospitals and health facility centres to aware public.

