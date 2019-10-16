Govt to set up task force to address population growth issue: Dr Zafar Mirza

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a task force is being set up to start working on mechanism to control increasing population of the country

He was addressing the participants of national dialogue on Pakistan's population challenge co-hosted by Population Council and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination with the support of UNFPA.

He said that all stakeholders will be consulted while considering this as national issue and this is a major barrier in socio-economic development of the country, he added.

He said that unchecked population can create several issues and it has far reaching consequences on development, environment, health and other relevant sectors in the country if population growth remained uncontrolled.

The Special Assistant said that investment on education was the best solution to reduce population growth in the country as with the rapid increase in population, the next generation could face various challenges, such as unemployment, price hike, polluted environment, over-crowded urban areas, lack of natural resources etc.

He said that it is high time to sensitize students on population issues and small family norms and to mobilize them for raising awareness in their communities.

He said that public health planners will be engaged to ensure improving coordination between population welfare programmes and Primary healthcare initiative or Lady Health Worker for effectively running of concerned programmes .

He said that campaigns at the community level can raise awareness amongst women regarding family planning which can also address other health issues of women.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government will encourage the private sector to come and play due role in controlling the population of the country. He said that at a policy level, it is important to link population policies with other policies related to improvement in health, education and women empowerment. He added that an integrated approach would ensure that the issue receives the attention it deserves.

