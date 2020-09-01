UrduPoint.com
Govt To Tackle COVID-19 By Providing Health Services To Vulnerables

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:12 PM

Government was utilizing all its muscles to tackle with the pandemic COVID-19 and its impact especially providing essential health services to the vulnerable and needy and protecting health systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Government was utilizing all its muscles to tackle with the pandemic COVID-19 and its impact especially providing essential health services to the vulnerable and needy and protecting health systems.

In addition, the government had also launched multi-sectoral initiatives to mitigate the effects of this pandemic on economy, livelihoods and other sectors, said Director General National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Hassan Baig on Tuesday.

Addressing in senior management meeting, he said that donors, UN agencies, International and national humanitarians actors/NGOs supported well to the government of Pakistan in the stern situation.

DG NCHD Hassan Baig said that, it is important to have situation analysed by conducting a comprehensive assessment/analysis. It will help government and humanitarian in understating the overall impact and the proportion of population at risk, he added.

The assessment, he said, will provide the knowledge about the extent of vulnerability across geographics and various demographics.

In addition it will give a look into the level at what humanitarian organizations and government authorities are responding to the pillars identified in National Action Plan for the pandemic, he informed.

While elaborating the statistics he said report of IMF projects that 40 percent of Pakistanis were living below the poverty line in COVID-19's viral wake.

Nearly 22 million children were now out of school, while 17 million children under five were missing routine vaccinations. An additional 2.45 million people�beyond an existing 40 million�now suffer food insecurity, the study finds. Real GDP growth was expected to slow due to downturns in services and manufacturing.

Agriculture had also lagged down due to lockdowns and disrupted needed transportation, logistical support, labor, and access to inputs for the next planting season, he briefed.

The commission which is mandated with the role to support and augment human development across the country had inked an MOU with Islamic Rescue Committee (IRC-IVAP) to conduct Coordinated Gap Analysis (CGA) at national level in the four provinces and federal capital ( Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and ICT).

This analysis will provide an understanding how, why and the context in which humans and communities respond allows to anticipate unwanted scenarios and initiate mitigating measures. Secondly, the analysis will generate information that will become evidence for strategic planning, program implementation and response monitoring during COVID-19 outbreak.

NCHD being the implementer will conduct this analysis in 41 districts covering 16,400 households.

Hassan Baig stressed that premeditated, strategic and joint efforts were required to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on social, economic and fiscal scenario.

