UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Upgrade BHUs, RHCs In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Govt to upgrade BHUs, RHCs in federal capital

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the federal capital with addition of more facilities to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the federal capital with addition of more facilities to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens.

According to an official of the ministry, the government has started up-gradation of all health facilities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while dispensaries are also being upgraded to ensure provision of standard medical services to people of the federal capital.

He said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan there is a plan to build at least two more rural health centres (RHCs) and nine Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the rural areas of the federal capital in the upcoming years.

He said that the objective of the plan was to have a comprehensive Primary health care system for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure the timely provision of health care services at the doorsteps of the public.

He said that the government has planned to upgrade basic health unit at Tarnol to make it a trauma centre.

He said that a mother and child health center at Bhara kahu is also being reopened for surrounding population.

He said that the level of services in hospitals would also be upgraded with addition of general hospital at Tarlai, a new building for Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital and expansion of National Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine.

He said that recently established Infectious Diseases Control Centre in the federal capital by the present government would help screening, testing and treatment of Hepatitis-C patients besides other infectious diseases like Tuberculosis.

He added this centre would serve the rural population of the federal capital for screening of infectious diseases at their doorsteps.

The centre would receive those patients who found positive for any infectious diseases in rural areas to provide free test facility and treatment.

He added that several other steps are being taken to improve health care delivery system in the federal capital.

He said that the government has been working to make federal capital a model health city. There is a plan to work on health tourism with the provision of modern health technology to the hospitals.

There is a plan to establish front health desks at all airports, dry ports and seaports entry points to keep vigilant on protecting the country people from carrying virus and infections from incoming passengers, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Brexit windfall: London's tourists cheer cheap pou ..

25 seconds ago

IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza congratulates Pak Ta ..

27 seconds ago

Sindh University's committee sets admissions crite ..

29 seconds ago

Artificial ripening of fruits poses health hazards ..

32 seconds ago

Effective policy measures being adopted to curb cr ..

7 minutes ago

Three killed, several injured in bomb explosion ne ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.