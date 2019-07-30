Govt to upgrade BHUs, RHCs in federal capital

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the federal capital with addition of more facilities to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the federal capital with addition of more facilities to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens.

According to an official of the ministry, the government has started up-gradation of all health facilities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while dispensaries are also being upgraded to ensure provision of standard medical services to people of the federal capital.

He said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan there is a plan to build at least two more rural health centres (RHCs) and nine Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the rural areas of the federal capital in the upcoming years.

He said that the objective of the plan was to have a comprehensive Primary health care system for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure the timely provision of health care services at the doorsteps of the public.

He said that the government has planned to upgrade basic health unit at Tarnol to make it a trauma centre.

He said that a mother and child health center at Bhara kahu is also being reopened for surrounding population.

He said that the level of services in hospitals would also be upgraded with addition of general hospital at Tarlai, a new building for Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital and expansion of National Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine.

He said that recently established Infectious Diseases Control Centre in the federal capital by the present government would help screening, testing and treatment of Hepatitis-C patients besides other infectious diseases like Tuberculosis.

He added this centre would serve the rural population of the federal capital for screening of infectious diseases at their doorsteps.

The centre would receive those patients who found positive for any infectious diseases in rural areas to provide free test facility and treatment.

He added that several other steps are being taken to improve health care delivery system in the federal capital.

He said that the government has been working to make federal capital a model health city. There is a plan to work on health tourism with the provision of modern health technology to the hospitals.

There is a plan to establish front health desks at all airports, dry ports and seaports entry points to keep vigilant on protecting the country people from carrying virus and infections from incoming passengers, he added.