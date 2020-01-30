'Govt to use all resources for corona virus prevention': Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while presiding over first meeting of special committee with regard to corona virus has said that the provincial government would utilize all its resources for prevention from the virus.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Incharge WHO Punjab Dr Jamshed Ahmad and other concerned officers.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the measures being taken for preventing of corona virus. Both the secretaries of health department apprised the minister about the steps being taken for prevention of the virus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said it had been decided to launch awareness campaign on a large scale about corona virus across Punjab.

The CEOs health of all districts should summon meeting of Medical Superintendents of all hospitals concerned forthwith and impart awareness about corona virus.

She directed that doctors in government hospitals should provide awareness to the people visiting hospitals.

"Complete awareness should be spread on electronic, print media and helpline of health department", she directed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed that officials of special protection unit, civil aviation and Rescue 1122 should also participate in the next meeting.

The minister said that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar first meeting of special committee for the prevention of corona virus had been summoned.