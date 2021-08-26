UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Tackle Shortage Of Doctors, Medical Equipments In Tank Hospital

5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

Govt urged to tackle shortage of doctors, medical equipments in Tank hospital

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tank hospital has urged the government to address the shortage of doctors and medical equipment in the health facility which catered to a vast area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tank hospital has urged the government to address the shortage of doctors and medical equipment in the health facility which catered to a vast area.

Talking to APP, MS Dr. Abbas Sherani said provision of clean drinking water in Tank hospital was one of the grave problems but authorities concerned resolved it.

Moreover, he said that provision of uninterrupted power supply was vital for better service delivery and in this regard an amount of Rs 25 million had been allocated for 24-hour power supply for feeders.

He said despite limited resources, the management of the hospital was trying their level best to provide best healthcare facilities to people and added inclusion of Tank Hospital in B category and removing shortage of doctors would have the best impact on performance of the hospital.

He was of the view that referral rate would also decrease when people would get best treatment in the hospital of their own area.

He said the hospital had neither a heart specialist nor a CT scan machine and added it was not possible to treat a head injury or a heart patient without a CT scan.

Thus, he added that the government would provide more doctors and medical equipment to the hospital. Dr. Abbas Sherani further said that a letter had been sent to the provincial government and boards of directors to fill the shortage of doctors for Tank Hospital. He hoped that the shortage of staff in Tank Hospital would be met.

