Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government will be preferred to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government will be preferred to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the six largest pharmaceutical companies in the world are at the forefront of developing the coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be met the standard.

"If the company's research will prove that the prepared vaccine was not only safe but also effective, then the vaccine will be imported, he added.

He further said that providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people was a target, however, it was important to be completely safe instead of low cost.

There will be no compromise on the quality of the vaccine, he added.

As the virus changes by over time, he expressed his hope that the vaccine, that are being developed, will gain complete control.

