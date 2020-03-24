Govt will soon control COVID-19: Dr Zafar

Federal Minister for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday expressed the hope that the government with cooperation of the people, would soon get rid on further spread of coronavirus pandemic and to this effect strict measures are being taken gradually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday expressed the hope that the government with cooperation of the people, would soon get rid on further spread of coronavirus pandemic and to this effect strict measures are being taken gradually.

He said no countrywide lock down is being observed as availability of all daily use items are ensured.

In a briefing at private news channel, he said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as front line organization, was taking swift action on the proposals and advice of the Ministry of Health to ensure availability of all necessary medicines and medical equipments. He thanked all the Pakistanis living in the country and abroad for their generous offer for donations and told that in this regard, a focal person is being appointed soon to have first hand information.

Dr Zafar Mirza also told that the government is chalking out national level programmes which include training of 5000 medical professionals and national volunteers program for effectively handling of such cases in future.

Giving updates of COVID-19 across the country, the Minister told that currently, there are 892 confirm cases of COVID-19 with increase of 89 cases during last 24 hours, 7736 suspected with 1265 new cases during last 24 years. He told that the number of coronavirus patients in Balochistan was 110, Sindh 399, KP 38, AJK 01, GB 80, Punjab 259 and Islamabad 15. He also told that out of total confirm cases, the ratio of women and men was 37 and 63 percent respectively. Currently, a total of 4788 persons have been kept in quarantine across the country, he added.