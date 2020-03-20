UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Battling Virus With Austerity-hit Health System

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:52 PM

Greece battling virus with austerity-hit health system

Greece is battling hard to control the novel coronavirus but experts warn that its public health system has been drastically weakened by a decade of dwindling spending and staff cuts

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece is battling hard to control the novel coronavirus but experts warn that its public health system has been drastically weakened by a decade of dwindling spending and staff cuts.

Since March 12, when Greece registered its first death from the virus, the government has taken swift action to reduce social mixing, shutting businesses and public spaces, quarantining travellers and banning gatherings among other measures.

"If we manage to limit transmission, we will give our health system the time necessary to deal with emergencies," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address this week.

Penny Zorzou, an infectious diseases expert at Chios general hospital, said Greece had no choice but to react quickly before its chronically underfunded public health system was overwhelmed.

The system is "very weakened after the debt crisis", she told AFP.

A quarter of national output was wiped out and official unemployment soared to nearly a third of the workforce during the 2010-2018 crisis, originally sparked by reckless state spending and misreporting of fiscal data to the EU.

Thousands of trained doctors emigrated during the crisis, most of them to Germany and Britain.

Sotiria Hospital in Athens, the top facility for respiratory illness, is a stark example of the shortage in medical staff, according to Theodoros Vassilakopoulos, a pulmonology professor at Athens University.

"Before the crisis, the hospital had around 130 pulmonologists-in-training and 60 doctors. Today it has 30 trainees and around 40 doctors," Vassilakopoulos told state tv ERT.

"More than half of them are over the age of 60, a high-risk group," he said.

The scale of the outbreak in Italy -- which has overtaken China in coronavirus deaths -- was instrumental in mobilising the Greeks, says Kyriakos Souliotis, a professor of health policy at the University of the Peloponnese.

"Italy was an example that shocked everyone," Souliotis told AFP.

Greece "only has half the European average in beds in intensive care units", notes Souliotis, adding that the cash-strapped state health system can only afford limited screening facilities which are "expensive".

The union representing public hospital staff has also warned of a possible shortage in essential sanitary equipment, while other insiders say not enough people have access to test kits.

There are currently 120 beds available for coronavirus patients requiring emergency care, the health ministry said this week.

The aim is to "buy time" to forestall a mass propagation of cases that could cause a "collapse" in the system, says Penny Zorzou.

As of Thursday evening, 16 people are in intensive care, and officials say more beds are being added.

Greece has announced 464 infections so far, most of them in mild condition. Six people have died.

But total virus cases are roughly estimated at 2,000-3,000 as not all those infected undergo testing, Sotiris Tsiodras, the health ministry's special spokesman on the virus. said this week.

The government has now put out a call for 2,000 additional medical staff.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister China Died Germany Athens Buy Italy Greece March TV All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People urged to adopt precautionary measures again ..

4 minutes ago

Iran leaders vow to defeat virus in holiday messag ..

4 minutes ago

Precautionary measures can only defeat coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi performs prayer at home ins ..

4 minutes ago

7th death reported in Australia as COVID-19 cases ..

19 seconds ago

24 winds power projects of 1,233.37 MW achieve com ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.