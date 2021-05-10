UrduPoint.com
Greece Not Considering Domestic Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:51 PM

Greece Not Considering Domestic Production of COVID-19 Vaccines - Gov't

Greece is not currently engaged in any negotiations for the production of COVID-19 vaccines due to a lack of capacity, Aristotelia Peloni, a government spokeswoman, said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Greece is not currently engaged in any negotiations for the production of COVID-19 vaccines due to a lack of capacity, Aristotelia Peloni, a government spokeswoman, said on Monday.

The Greek media have repeatedly raised the topic of building a vaccine manufacturing plant in the country.

"Pharmaceutical companies have stated that this is not possible," Peloni said at a briefing.

Peloni also assured citizens that there will be no issues with the second shot of AstraZeneca vaccine despite the decision of the European Commission not to renew the order for the drug after June.

