UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Relaxes More COVID-19 Measures

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:33 PM

Greece relaxes more COVID-19 measures

After months of lock-down, Greece is loosening its corona-virus measures starting Monday with the reopening of its food sector

ATHENS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :After months of lock-down, Greece is loosening its corona-virus measures starting Monday with the reopening of its food sector.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and bars are opening their doors to the public for the first time since November's lock-down.

Customers will only be allowed to be served in the open and with only six people per table, while music will not be allowed in order for customers not to come too close to hear each other.

Night curfew is also shortened to start from 11 p.m. local time instead of 10 p.m. which has been in place.Citizens that wish to visit any food sector outlet will need to send a text message.

Also, food sector employees will be obliged to be self-tested for COVID-19 while a mask will still be obligatory.

Greece has been gradually lifting its pandemic measures since April when the retails sector reopened with the "click away" and "click in shop" methods that were previously used.

The country has been speeding up its vaccination program aiming to administer up to 2.5 million jabs in May and up to 4 million in June.In April, the country has administered roughly 1.4 million jabs. Official data have shown a decrease in Greece's corona-virus cases with the latest count on Saturday recording 1,391 new cases and 72 more deaths, but a slight rise was registered in intubations with 811 on ventilators on Saturday rising from 802 on Friday.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 346,422 according to health authorities while the total number of deaths is at 10,453.

Related Topics

Music Visit Greece April May June November From Click Million P

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

1 minute ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

2 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

23 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.