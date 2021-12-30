Greece tightens measures as daily COVID-19 cases triple in 48 hours

Greece's government implemented further protection measures against COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of new cases tripled in 48 hours

ATHWNS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :- Greece's government implemented further protection measures against COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of new cases tripled in 48 hours.

On Monday, the Greek authorities reported an all-time high of 9,284 new daily infections.

On Tuesday evening, officials confirmed a further 21,657 new cases. Then, on Wednesday, they reported 28,828 new infections.

"The Omicron variant is now dominant. As our national health system is still under pressure from Delta, we must evaluate all the factors so that it can continue to cope," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a press conference on Wednesday.