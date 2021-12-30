UrduPoint.com

Greece Tightens Measures As Daily COVID-19 Cases Triple In 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 04:09 PM

Greece tightens measures as daily COVID-19 cases triple in 48 hours

Greece's government implemented further protection measures against COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of new cases tripled in 48 hours

ATHWNS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :- Greece's government implemented further protection measures against COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of new cases tripled in 48 hours.

On Monday, the Greek authorities reported an all-time high of 9,284 new daily infections.

On Tuesday evening, officials confirmed a further 21,657 new cases. Then, on Wednesday, they reported 28,828 new infections.

"The Omicron variant is now dominant. As our national health system is still under pressure from Delta, we must evaluate all the factors so that it can continue to cope," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a press conference on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Greece All From Government

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a ..

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a tragic accident for the Musli ..

1 minute ago
 FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers w ..

FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers working for federal government

14 minutes ago
 Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That ..

Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That Do Not Record Russian Military ..

5 minutes ago
 Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: ..

Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: RKI

5 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar ticks down

U.S. dollar ticks down

5 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle higher

WTI crude futures settle higher

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.