Greece tightens restrictions as daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

ATHENS, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Monday stronger measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the daily number of new infections surged to an all-time high in the country.

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 9,284 new cases within 24 hours on Monday.

"The Omicron variant of coronavirus seems now gaining significant ground in Greece. We have registered a quite large increase in cases," the minister told journalists.

Accordingly, the government decided that the mandatory use of KN95 or FFP2 type face masks or double surgical masks in stores and on public transport will also apply to other crowded public spaces, both indoors and outdoors, as well as for workers in catering, as of Jan. 3 until Jan. 16.