UrduPoint.com

Greek Court Rejects Health Workers' Demand To Scrap Mandatory Vaccination

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:38 PM

Greek Court Rejects Health Workers' Demand to Scrap Mandatory Vaccination

Greece's Council of State, which is the nation's top administrative court, has tuned down the request of health workers to suspend the law obligating certain groups of the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the ERT broadcaster reported on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Greece's Council of State, which is the nation's top administrative court, has tuned down the request of health workers to suspend the law obligating certain groups of the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the ERT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Starting September 1, all medical workers who have not received coronavirus shots are to be suspended without pay.

Medical personnel submitted a petition to suspend the law on mandatory vaccination to the State Council and the national union of public hospital employees, POEDΗN.

The Council of State had previously rejected a similar request signed by a group of 115 healthcare workers from all over Greece, according to the broadcaster.

The second part of the fresh petition will be considered by the court on October 8.

The lawsuit alleges lack of scientific and epidemiological documentation, as well as violations of constitutional rights and legal order as grounds for canceling the law on obligatory vaccinations.

The legislation sparked rallies last month, with medical workers across Greece scheduled to hold a five-hour strike and protests on Thursday.

Related Topics

Greece September October All From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan Launches its Microfilms and awarde ..

Huawei Pakistan Launches its Microfilms and awarded Pakistani winning Team of Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 PAL organizes Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar in Ba ..

PAL organizes Jashn-e-Azadi National seminar in Balochi language

1 minute ago
 ICT admin inspects bus terminals, vehicles to ensu ..

ICT admin inspects bus terminals, vehicles to ensure SOPs

1 minute ago
 HIPA announces categories for its 11th Season

HIPA announces categories for its 11th Season

10 minutes ago
 Villager booked over firing on FESCO team

Villager booked over firing on FESCO team

2 minutes ago
 vivo's Game Changer Smartphone Y53s Will Never Let ..

Vivo's Game Changer Smartphone Y53s Will Never Let You Slow Down with Its 33W Fl ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.