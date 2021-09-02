Greek Court Rejects Health Workers' Demand to Scrap Mandatory Vaccination

Greece's Council of State, which is the nation's top administrative court, has tuned down the request of health workers to suspend the law obligating certain groups of the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the ERT broadcaster reported on Thursday

Starting September 1, all medical workers who have not received coronavirus shots are to be suspended without pay.

Medical personnel submitted a petition to suspend the law on mandatory vaccination to the State Council and the national union of public hospital employees, POEDΗN.

The Council of State had previously rejected a similar request signed by a group of 115 healthcare workers from all over Greece, according to the broadcaster.

The second part of the fresh petition will be considered by the court on October 8.

The lawsuit alleges lack of scientific and epidemiological documentation, as well as violations of constitutional rights and legal order as grounds for canceling the law on obligatory vaccinations.

The legislation sparked rallies last month, with medical workers across Greece scheduled to hold a five-hour strike and protests on Thursday.