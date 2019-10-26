Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue syrup in Lahore

A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang by sealing a factory for manufacturing fake medicine of dengue disease in the area of Dharam Pura, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang by sealing a factory for manufacturing fake medicine of dengue disease in the area of Dharam Pura, here on Friday.

Secretary P&S Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that owner of the factory was taken into custody and handed over to police.

He said that the production was being continued under the umbrella of Hamza Medical Center & Maternity Center Home (Research Center) in the densely populated area to keep safe from the eye of the department.

He said that raw material along with 150 syrup bottles had been discarded on the spot after taking into custody which was being sold at medical stores in the name of anti-dengue medicine.

The secretary stated that no medicines were discovered yet for dengue treatment to increase the number of platelets count.

Furthermore, he forbade the use of any medicine in dengue disease rather than admitting the patient in nearby hospital.

In all government hospitals, the dengue diagnosis and its treatment are being provided free of cost, he said and adding that people should contact with the Healthcare department in case of see any fake medicines manufacturing in the name of dengue treatment.