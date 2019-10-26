UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Busted For Manufacturing Fake Anti-dengue Syrup In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue syrup in Lahore

A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang by sealing a factory for manufacturing fake medicine of dengue disease in the area of Dharam Pura, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang by sealing a factory for manufacturing fake medicine of dengue disease in the area of Dharam Pura, here on Friday.

Secretary P&S Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that owner of the factory was taken into custody and handed over to police.

He said that the production was being continued under the umbrella of Hamza Medical Center & Maternity Center Home (Research Center) in the densely populated area to keep safe from the eye of the department.

He said that raw material along with 150 syrup bottles had been discarded on the spot after taking into custody which was being sold at medical stores in the name of anti-dengue medicine.

The secretary stated that no medicines were discovered yet for dengue treatment to increase the number of platelets count.

Furthermore, he forbade the use of any medicine in dengue disease rather than admitting the patient in nearby hospital.

In all government hospitals, the dengue diagnosis and its treatment are being provided free of cost, he said and adding that people should contact with the Healthcare department in case of see any fake medicines manufacturing in the name of dengue treatment.

Related Topics

Police Dengue All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

1 hour ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

5 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

8 minutes ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

8 minutes ago

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

8 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls on All Sides in Lebanon to Show Res ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.