Guangdong Administers Over 1 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In A Single Day

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

Guangdong administers over 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day

Guangdong has become the first province in China to administer more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day, local health authorities said on Wednesday

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Guangdong has become the first province in China to administer more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day, local health authorities said on Wednesday.

The province administered over 1.

23 million doses to vaccine recipients on Tuesday, taking the lead in the country's single-day vaccination volume, according to the provincial health commission.

By the end of Tuesday, Guangdong had administered approximately 19.48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 15.9 million residents, with about 3.67 million people completing their second and final doses.

More Stories From Health

