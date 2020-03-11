UrduPoint.com
Guidance Issued To Protect Children From Transmission Of COVID-19 Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new guidance to help protect children and schools from transmission of the COVID-19 virus coupled with provision for critical considerations and practical checklists to keep schools safe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new guidance to help protect children and schools from transmission of the COVID-19 virus coupled with provision for critical considerations and practical checklists to keep schools safe.

It also advises national and local authorities on how to adapt and implement emergency plans for educational facilities.

In the event of school closures, the guidance includes recommendations to mitigate against the possible negative impacts on children's learning and well-being. This means having solid plans in place to ensure the continuity of learning, including remote learning options such as online education strategies and radio broadcasts of academic content, and access to essential services for all children.

These plans should also include necessary steps for the eventual safe reopening of schools.

Where schools remain open and to make sure that children and their families remain protected and informed, the guidance calls for providing children with information about how to protect themselves; promoting best hand washing and hygiene practices and providing hygiene supplies; cleaning and disinfecting school buildings, especially water and sanitation facilities and increasing airflow and ventilation.

The guidance, while specific to countries that have already confirmed the transmission of COVID-19, is still relevant in all other contexts.

Education can encourage students to become advocates for disease prevention and control at home, in school, and in their community by talking to others about how to prevent the spread of viruses.

Maintaining safe school operations or reopening schools after a closure, requires many considerations, but if done well, can promote public health and help prevent school-based transmissions of the virus.

UNICEF is urging schools (whether open or helping students through remote learning) to provide students with holistic support. Schools were advised to provide children with vital information on handwashing and other measures to protect themselves and their families; facilitate mental health support; and help to prevent stigma and discrimination by encouraging students to be kind to each other and avoid stereotypes when talking about the virus.

The new guidance also offers helpful tips and checklists for parents and caregivers, as well as children and students themselves, with actions including monitoring children's health and keeping them home from school if they are ill.

Encouraging children to ask questions and express their concerns besides being trained to cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow and avoid touching their face, eyes, mouth and nose.

