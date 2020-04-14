UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea To Mandate Mask-wearing Against Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Guinea to mandate mask-wearing against virus

Guinean President Alpha Conde has decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Guinean President Alpha Conde has decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised address on Monday evening, the president said offenders would be "prevented from moving around" and slapped with a civil disobedience tax of 30,000 Guinean francs ($3.16, 2.8 Euros).

The order takes effect from Saturday.

Authorities in Guinea, a West African state of some 13 million people, have declared over 300 coronavirus infections to date, with cases apparently rising exponentially.

Conde himself referred to the "worrying pace" of the spread of the virus and to the risk that the country's healthcare system could be overwhelmed.

Despite vast mineral reserves, Guinea is a poor country and there are fears that it is ill-equipped to handle a large outbreak of COVID-19.

It was also badly hit by an Ebola outbreak that claimed some 2,500 lives between 2013 and 2016.

On Monday, Conde called on all companies, ministries and NGOs to provide masks to their employees by Saturday. He also urged that masks be manufactured locally, and sold cheaply.

The move adds to earlier anti-virus measures in Guinea, which have included a night-time curfew, shutting borders, banning large gatherings, and closing schools and religious sites.

Related Topics

Poor Guinea 2016 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey Lifts Social Security Requirements for Gett ..

3 minutes ago

Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hopsi ..

3 minutes ago

Upper limit of loan under Kamyab Jawan Program enh ..

25 minutes ago

President Dr.Arif Alvi to convene a meeting on Apr ..

3 minutes ago

Deranged man commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Transformer catches fire in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.