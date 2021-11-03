UrduPoint.com

Guyana Becomes 13th Country To Recognize Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:08 PM

The South American nation of Guyana has become the thirteenth country in the world to recognize Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine against the COVID-19, the Indian Embassy reported on Tuesday

"Guyana has recognised India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN - important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana," the embassy said on Twitter, also attaching an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali at the ongoing UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Travelers, previously vaccinated with the Covaxin, have been allowed to enter Australia, Estonia, Greece, Iran, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Oman, Paraguay, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The vaccine, developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech, showed 77.8% effectiveness against COVID-19 with marked symptoms, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials. Against severe forms of the disease, the effectiveness is 93.4%, against asymptomatic forms - 63.6%. The drug showed a similar percentage of effectiveness against the delta strain.

Covaxin is registered in 16 countries and is undergoing approval processes is ongoing in 50 states.

