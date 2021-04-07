UrduPoint.com
Haitian Government Refuses AstraZeneca Vaccine From COVAX Amid Global Distrust - Reports

Wed 07th April 2021

Haitian authorities have turned down offer of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, which it was eligible to receive through the WHO-led COVAX mechanism, over widespread concerns about adverse effects from the drug, the Efe news agency reported, citing a government source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Haitian authorities have turned down offer of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, which it was eligible to receive through the WHO-led COVAX mechanism, over widespread concerns about adverse effects from the drug, the Efe news agency reported, citing a government source.

COVAX was established last year with GAVI, an alliance of vaccine partners, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and is designed to distribute up to 2 billion shots of COVID-19 vaccines with priority given to poorer states.

Reporting late on Tuesday, the media outlet stated that Haiti was among the world's several remaining countries that have not so far launched a mass vaccination campaign.

The source, who requested anonymity, told the agency that the international dismay over the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the reason behind the Haitian government's refusal to use the drug.

Besides, the government also envisioned that Haitians would not accept the vaccine.

Last month, several European nations suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their immunization programs after multiple reports about patients experiencing severe reactions, including blood clots, after receiving the drug.

However, some countries have since resumed the use of the vaccine on the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which said it found no evidence that AstraZeneca shots could be linked to higher risks of thromboembolic complications.

Nonetheless, earlier this week Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of health threats and vaccines strategy, confirmed that the apparent link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots is being investigated.

