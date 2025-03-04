Half of Australian children, adolescents might be overweight by 2050: research

Half of Australian children and adolescents aged five to 24 are forecast to be obese or overweight by 2050, with a third expected to fall into the obesity category, according to new research published on Tuesday, the World Obesity Day

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Half of Australian children and adolescents aged five to 24 are forecast to be obese or overweight by 2050, with a third expected to fall into the obesity category, according to new research published on Tuesday, the World Obesity Day.

The global study led by Australia's Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) projects a sharp rise in obesity rates. With substantial growth expected over the next five years, experts called for immediate actions to help reverse this looming public health crisis.

About 2.2 million Australian children and adolescents will be obese, and 1.6 million Australians under the age of 24 will be overweight within the next 25 years, according to the research published in The Lancet.

Worldwide, obesity among individuals aged 5 to 24 surged threefold between 1990 and 2021, increasing by 244 percent to reach 174 million. By 2021, a total of 493 million children and adolescents were classified as overweight or obese, it said.

The researchers called on governments to allocate resources to urgent, multi-sectoral five-year strategies addressing the factors contributing to obesity, including nutrition, activity, lifestyle and urban planning, which should be overhauled to encourage active lifestyles.

Young people in Australia have undergone one of the most rapid shifts toward obesity globally.

According to the study, girls are already more frequently classified as obese rather than overweight.

"Children and adolescents remain a vulnerable population within the obesity epidemic," said Jessica Kerr from the MCRI, adding prevention is key as obesity rarely resolves after adolescence.

This massive challenge will place a multibillion-dollar strain on both the healthcare system and the economy.

Health complications linked to a high BMI, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, respiratory issues, fertility concerns, and mental health struggles, will not only affect children and adolescents now but also have lasting consequences into adulthood. It may even increase the risk of obesity and lower the quality of life for future generations, Kerr said.

The findings offer hope that this trend can be prevented if decisive measures are taken before 2030, she said.

The United Arab Emirates, Cook Islands, Nauru and Tonga are forecast to have the highest prevalence, while China, Egypt, India and the United States will have the greatest number of children and adolescents with obesity by 2050, the study showed.

MCRI Professor Susan Sawyer said governments need to take action by implementing regulatory measures such as taxing sugary drinks, prohibiting junk food advertisements targeting children and youth, and providing funding for nutritious meals in schools.