UrduPoint.com

Half Of EU Population Has Been Vaccinated: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:54 PM

Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated, according to an AFP tally Tuesday from official sources

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated, according to an AFP tally Tuesday from official sources.

Nearly 224 million people across the 27 member states have been inoculated, with Spain leading the pack of larger countries with 58.3 of its population vaccinated, followed by Italy (54.4 percent), France (52.9) and Germany (52.2 percent).

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Spain Italy From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

15 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

3 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

3 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

3 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

6 minutes ago
 KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting m ..

KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting manner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.