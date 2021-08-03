Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated, according to an AFP tally Tuesday from official sources

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Half of the population of the European Union has been fully vaccinated, according to an AFP tally Tuesday from official sources.

Nearly 224 million people across the 27 member states have been inoculated, with Spain leading the pack of larger countries with 58.3 of its population vaccinated, followed by Italy (54.4 percent), France (52.9) and Germany (52.2 percent).