Hamza Foundation Arranges Blood Camp For Thalassemia Patients
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital on Wednesday arranged a camp to collect blood for patients of blood-related disorders and aware people of thalassemia ailment
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital on Wednesday arranged a camp to collect blood for patients of blood-related disorders and aware people of thalassemia ailment.
The camp was held in Government High school Ambar Charsadda and was attended by a large number of locals and students.
A total of forty students donated blood for patients suffering from various blood-related diseases.
A representative of the foundation, Ateeq-ur-Rehman said that 1483 thalassemia patients were registered with the hospital and were getting regular blood transfusions.
He said that needy and poor patients were also being provided free of cost medicine and food in the hospital. He also urged the affluent to support the efforts of Hamza Foundation in helping patients with blood disorders.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From Health
-
Awareness session held on heart health8 days ago
-
Barley, powerhouse recommended by medical experts8 days ago
-
Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore9 days ago
-
Five key facts about cancer13 days ago
-
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat16 days ago
-
Govt offers financial assistance to pregnant women18 days ago
-
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education20 days ago
-
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities22 days ago
-
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain23 days ago
-
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets27 days ago
-
Free medical camp related to Hepatitis C held in Kalat28 days ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments1 month ago