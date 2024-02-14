Hamza Foundation arranges blood camp for thalassemia patients

Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital on Wednesday arranged a camp to collect blood for patients of blood-related disorders and aware people of thalassemia ailment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital on Wednesday arranged a camp to collect blood for patients of blood-related disorders and aware people of thalassemia ailment.

The camp was held in Government High school Ambar Charsadda and was attended by a large number of locals and students.

A total of forty students donated blood for patients suffering from various blood-related diseases.

A representative of the foundation, Ateeq-ur-Rehman said that 1483 thalassemia patients were registered with the hospital and were getting regular blood transfusions.

He said that needy and poor patients were also being provided free of cost medicine and food in the hospital. He also urged the affluent to support the efforts of Hamza Foundation in helping patients with blood disorders.

