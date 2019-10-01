UrduPoint.com
Hanif Patafi Visits Different Localities; Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi on Tuesday visited different localities of the city and reviewed arrangements made to eliminate dengue larva from the affected areas., Chief Executive Officer Health (CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudary accompanied the advisor during his visit to Rural Health center Khayban e Sir Syed and Mobile health unit Dhoke Hassu

Hanif said that around 1000 dengue fever suspects were daily being tested at 8 filter clinics set up to decrease the burden of patients at allied hospitals and if found positive were being shifted to hospitals.

Patafi also took round of the affected areas including Fauji colony where dengue larva was found and checked the surveillance activities of the anti-dengue teams.

The advisor directed district health officials to completely wipe out the breeding from there and provide all possible medical care to the dengue patients as the Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the lethal disease.

Meanwhile Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Saqib Zafar along with secretary Cooperatives Mansoor Qadir shah also visited the affected areas of Dhoke Ellahi Baksh and Rehmanabad and asked the residents to cooperate with the health teams in order to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.

