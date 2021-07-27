UrduPoint.com
Hard To Cope With COVID' Spread In Russia Due To Not High Enough Vaccination Rate -Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:14 PM

Hard to Cope With COVID' Spread in Russia Due to Not High Enough Vaccination Rate -Kremlin

It is difficult to fully cope with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia as the vaccination rate is not high enough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) It is difficult to fully cope with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia as the vaccination rate is not high enough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Not so high rates of vaccination are the reason that we cannot yet fundamentally cope with the spread of the infection," Peskov told reporters

