Harmful Effects Of Smoking Highlighted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Smoking is very injurious to the human health and it can cause cardiovascular diseases and cancer
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Smoking is very injurious to the human health and it can cause cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
The Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) and Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Faisalabad organized an awareness session followed by a walk from Susan Road to mark the World’ No Tobacco Day here on Friday.
The participants holding banners and placard inscribed with slogans of harms of smoking marched on various roads to sensitize people about the societal evil. Addressing the awareness session, President HCF Saleem Balandia said that smoking can cause long-term negative effects on the human body and environment.
However, its bad effects are very severe on children in addition to increasing risk for sudden infant death syndrome, he added. He said that smoking can cause many health problems including cardiovascular diseases and cancers whereas second-hand smoke can cause asthma.
He said that smoking also affects the social life of the person and smokers may face social un-acceptance because other people may not want to be exposed to others' smoke.
Project Director Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Faisalabad Muhammad Athar said that the non-smokers, who are exposed to secondhand smoke (passive smoking), at home or at workplace, increase their risk of heart and brain diseases up to 30 % and lung cancer risk by 30%. Tobacco contains over 50 carcinogens, he added.
He also appealed to the government to take immediate steps in addition to imposing more taxes on the cigarette business to save people from ill-impacts of this habit.
A large number of people including representatives of health department, education department, NGOs, media, religious and social groups and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed
Trump to address media after felony conviction
Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals
19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far
More Stories From Health
-
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke21 hours ago
-
13 children contracted measles in two days in Burewala1 day ago
-
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus2 days ago
-
DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio to prevent disability2 days ago
-
Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus2 days ago
-
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students2 days ago
-
Medical boards to be set up for registration of persons with disabilities10 days ago
-
Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme10 days ago
-
18% teenagers of Pakistan suffer from hypertension due to lifestyle choices: Experts10 days ago
-
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan10 days ago
-
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur10 days ago
-
Vaccination campaign launched in Sanghar to combat measles, rubella11 days ago