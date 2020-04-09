Hazara Division equipped with latest Coronavirus Test facilities: Speaker KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam have handed over the PCR (Polymerase Chan Reaction) machine to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital officials which was required to test suspected corona virus patients in Hazara Division

The machine will expedite the Corona diagnostic tests shortly after installation. The machine has the ability to do 45 tests simultaneously in six hours and 180 in 24 hours.

The speaker said that the KP Chief Minister and NDMA Chairman have fulfilled their promise by providing a test machine to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital for Hazara Division while the provincial government would ensure such facility in all major cities of the province. Establish a testing lab, the PCR machine for the Coronavirus test was handed over to the authorities at Ayub Teaching Hospital in Commissioner House on Thursday, which was brought to Abbottabad from Peshawar early Thursday morning.

Regional Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, ATH Chief Executive Dr. Omar Farooq, Medical Director Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr. Nadeem Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.

The speaker, on the occasion, said that non-testing machines would also be provided at other Divisional headquarters in the province, like Abbottabad, but bio-PCs were needed for PCR machines in hospitals in these major cities.

He said that the absence of this facility in Abbottabad delayed the installation of the PCR machine and the machine was supplied to the hospital.

He said that NDMA was also providing the testing kits directly to the hospital, after which the complete facility of Corona Test will be available in Abbottabad in the next two to three days. He said that the government was aware of the problems of the people in this difficult time and was standing with them to solve these problems.

The speaker said it was time to help the people instead of raising the problems for them with negative politics and propaganda.