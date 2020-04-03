Hazara division has 24 confirmed coronavirus patients: health department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities Friday confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases in three districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities Friday confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases in three districts of Hazara division.

According to the health department, the patients were confirmed from Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera districts while no single case of COVID-19 from Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Battagram districts has been reported yet.

The maximum number of coronavirus patients were identified in Abbottabad district were 12, Manshera 8 and Haripur district 9.

According to the health department statistics, the people identified with COVID-19 in Manshera were Neelofar, Arfaa, Ejaz Ahmed, Wajid Ali, Syed Saibullah and Shah Abdul Aziz.

In Abbottabad district, Abdul Lateef, Jawad Alam, Major (Retd) Sardar Ilyas who lost his life, Dr Jahangir, Maroof, Anar Gul, Murad, Fawad Ali, Adil Rehman and Sonia Bibi.

While the coronavirus patients in Haripur district were identified as Mehwish Iqbal, Aurangzeb, Ghulam Mustafa and Iqbal Shaikh.

The health department has also confirmed that no coronavirus patient has been confirmed in four districts of Hazara.