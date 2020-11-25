Head nurse succumbs to coronavirus infection

Head nurse on the frontline of the coronavirus duty at Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar succumbed to the COVID-19 infection on Wednesday

The Nursing Officer, Rubina Shaheen was tested positive of the COVID-19 infection and admitted to the hospital since many days, said the Young Nursing Association (YNA).

In Wednesday morning she left the mortal world due to pandemic.

According to YNA, the body of the deceased nurse was shifted to her native village where she was laid to rest.