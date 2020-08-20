Head of anesthesia department relieved from BMC Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Dr. Saleem Abro on Thursday issued directives to relive Dr. Amjad Ali, Head of Anesthesia Department BMC Hospital asking him to report to the Vice-Chancellor Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences.

"The decision was taken following the number of complaints received to hospital against the sheer negligence by Head of Anesthesia Department," Medical Superintendent BMC Hospital while giving the reason for doctor's immediate relive said.

MS noted that Dr. Amjad was negligent to his duties and due to his unprofessional attitude and continuous unavailability of anesthesia at the Anesthesia department, plenty of necessary operations could not be scheduled.

Moreover, the doctor relieved from services did not bother to consider himself accountable to the BMC management.

"From peon to the top management, we are bound to serve needy and poor patients visiting the government hospital," he stressed.

"Sweeping reforms are being brought in the health sector and anyone involved in negligence would not be spared," Dr. Saleem vowed.

He noted that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, all-out efforts are afoot to ensure the best health facilities at the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.